Kickoff time set for No. 8 Texas vs. BYU

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns will host the BYU Cougars for an afternoon game on Oct. 28 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin with a kickoff time of 2:30 p.m. Central, the conference announced on Monday. The network designation is to be determined following this weekend’s games with ABC or ESPN televising the game.

In the all-time series between the two programs, BYU leads 4-1 with two wins in three games at DKR, including a 41-7 victory by the Cougars over the Longhorns in 2014. During the previous season, BYU defeated Texas 40-21 in a rain-delayed game that resulted in then-head coach Mack Brown firing defensive coordinator Manny Diaz following the loss. The only win in the series for the Longhorns came in Austin in 2011 when Texas eked out a 17-16 win over the Cougars thanks to two second-half touchdown runs by Cody Johnson.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was a standout at BYU from 1995-96, throwing for 7,755 yards and 55 touchdowns and finishing his career with a 162.0 passing efficiency that ranked third all time following his two seasons in Provo. In Sarkisian’s previous coaching matchup against BYU, his Washington team lost 32-17 in Provo in 2010.