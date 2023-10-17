Longhorns Daily News: Houston’s Dana Holgorsen: Texas is ‘good everywhere. I mean everywhere.’

The Houston Cougars had their moment in the sun last week when they beat the West Virginia Mountaineers – Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen’s previous gig – in the final seconds, embarrassing West Virginia as their quarterback attempted to wave off the Houston crowd. Now, Houston faces another steep challenge in the Texas Longhorns.

Holgorsen recognizes as much, according to Inside Texas.

“They’re good everywhere. They’re big everywhere. They’re talented everywhere,” Holgorsen said, per Inside Texas. “They’re very deep…so we’ll be excited about playing this game. We haven’t played them in 20 years and our fanbase is obviously gonna be excited. It’s going to be sold-out. We haven’t had a sellout here in a long time. Just a quality opponent coming in. They’re good everywhere. I mean everywhere. They’re good on all three sides. It’s far and away our biggest challenge yet this year.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Horns created new energy in bye week

Austin American-Statesman: After a week away, No. 8 Texas ready to roll during Houston reunion

247Sports: Texas Football Notebook: Steve Sarkisian’s findings on red-zone woes, Jonathon Brooks’ big weekend and more

247Sports: Morning Brew: Next up for the Texas defense is an old friend in Houston QB Donovan Smith

247Sports: What can ‘Red’ do for you?: Three Deebo-inspired ways Texas can utilize Savion Red’s versatility

Inside Texas: The second half of the college football season is one big playoff tournament

Inside Texas: Jonathon Brooks, halfway through a standout season, has his high school jersey number retired during the bye week

Inside Texas: Can Texas win out in 2023?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Longhorns used bye week to ‘re-spark’ their competitive spirit

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Injured Texas players practiced on Monday

Kickoff time set for No. 8 Texas vs. BYU

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: VIP intel on latest Texas WR, OL recruiting developments

247Sports: Top247 WR Andrew Marsh talks Texas, relationship with Chris Jackson

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: Latest from new 2026 offers

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns defensive recruiting board in focus

Inside Texas: On3 four-star, Texas A&M commit Myles Davis staying close to Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: Three things to know from Sark: Houston, how the bye week was spent, Murphy and Manning notes

Inside Texas: Houston Cougar Defense: Bleeding money

Our Daily Bears: Baylor MBB No. 20 in Preseason AP Poll

Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Are we back?

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU receiving votes in Preseason AP Poll

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Things We Learned: Cincinnati

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Which NFL teams are better or worse than their record shows?

SB Nation: Patrick Mahomes, Rory McIlroy, and Travis Kelce among athletes joining ownership of Alpine F1

SB Nation: Wild Chargers fan is an absolute legend as she lives and dies with every play

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

It’s a good day to be a Longhorn.