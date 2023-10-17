Reacts Survey: Will the Longhorns handle Houston?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In our first look at Texas since their last-second loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, Sark and the #8 Longhorns will make the trek down to the Third Ward and face the Houston Cougars.

Houston (2-2 as underdogs) is coming off a wild win over West Virginia while the Longhorns will be well-rested following a bye week.

Texas opened as a 22-point favorite over the Cougars and during Sark’s first two seasons as the head coach, his teams are 1-1 ATS coming off a bye week.

Meanwhile, Dana Holgorsen’s squad is 3-3 against the spread this season.

Who is your pick for Saturday’s game?

Texas is 3-3 ATS this season but is 2-0 on the road this season (Alabama and Baylor). Check back later in the week for the results!