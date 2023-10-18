Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Vikings LB Jordan Hicks rises and shines in latest outing

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 13 carries for 37 yards and also grabbed 5 receptions for 43 yards. Expect Robinson to keep hitting the toggle stick for the remaining 2023 regular season.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: With rookie Roschon Johnson out for the week, the Chicago Bears turned to veteran Foreman, who carried the rock 15 times for 65 yards and recorded 1 reception for 2 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: A return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, Duverney had 2 punt returns for 91 yards. He also returned 2 kickoffs for 41 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Cleveland Browns wide receiver accounted for 1 reception for 4 yards, as well as 1 carry for 20 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans.

Geoff Swaim, TE: The Arizona Cardinals tight end got the start over the weekend.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Poona Ford, DL: The Buffalo Bills defensive lineman had 1 tackle.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end recorded 1 tackle and 1 quarterback hurry last weekend.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day – and in Hicks fashion, one might say. That included 10 tackles (5 solo), 1 interception, and a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Hicks is again coming into his own season, as was expected all along. Expect to see more all-star performances from the Texas alum.

Malik Jefferson, LB: The Dallas Cowboys linebacker had a respectable showing over the weekend. Jefferson recorded 1 tackle.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Miami Dolphins safety got the start over the weekend. It was an outing in which he racked up 5 tackles (3 solo.)

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 2 tackles (1 solo.)

Brandon Jones, DB: The Miami Dolphins defensive back recorded 1 tackle.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The Seattle Seahawks racked up an impressive outing over the weekend. Altogether, he accounted for 8 solo tackles.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had 3 punts on the afternoon for 115 yards, averaging about 38 yards per punt.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the former Longhorn legend went an incredible 6-6 on fields goals, with 41 yards as his long, as well as 0-for-1 in PATs.