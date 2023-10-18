Longhorns Daily News: Five Texas players land on the midseason Lombardi Award Watch List

At the midseason point, five Texas Longhorns have found themselves among good company on the Lombardi Award’s watch list – the annual end-of-season honor for the best NCAA offensive or defensive lineman. That includes of upperclassmen and underclassmen, like Jaylan Ford and Christian Jones, T’Vondre Sweat, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Kelvin Banks.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sarkisian more than a little aware of Hail Mary gambles

Austin American-Statesman: Freshmen could be on the verge of stardom for Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Rori Harmon works another aspect of her game

247Sports: Texas eyeing consistency from Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy as young quarterbacks continue to grow

247Sports: Texas secondary faces tough challenge from productive, talented group of Houston wide receivers

Inside Texas: Trip to Houston and game against the Cougars is a welcome one for Texas players from the Bayou City

Inside Texas: 1st & 10: The Longhorn offense has benefitted greatly from explosive run plays

Inside Texas: Rodney Terry provides updates on Dylan Disu, Kadin Shedrick

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Red-zone losses: Cracking the code to Texas red-zone failures in 2023

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Vikings LB Jordan Hicks rises and shines in latest outing

Reacts Survey: Will the Longhorns handle Houston?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: WATCH: Top highlights from Texas commits last week

247Sports: Lone Star State’s No. 1 rated EDGE Chad Woodfork talks Summer Creek to Austin pipeline, updates recruitment

247Sports: Florida WR commit Izaiah Williams talks Texas after landing offer

247Sports: Texas commit Zina Umeozulu excited about his future as a Longhorn

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Associated Press: AP women’s basketball poll: Texas, Baylor claim spots in preseason top 25

Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans need to know about Houston: Horns all too familiar with Donovan Smith

Dallas Morning News: 5 things to know from Big 12 basketball media days: 2024 plans amid expansion and more

247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: Cougar Digest’s Rob Sellers provides a look at Houston

Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between No. 8 Texas and Houston

Inside Texas: Texas’ interest if Texas A&M’s recruiting class explodes

Our Daily Bears: Sit down with MBB analytics guru Evan Miyakawa

Our Daily Bears: Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Preview: The guards

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU forward Emanuel Miller earns Preseason All-Big 12 Team honors

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Lions, Cowboys top list of buyers at NFL Trade Deadline

SB Nation: Bears lineman blocked teammate in perfect encapsulation of Chicago’s hopelessness

SB Nation: What the Anthony Richardson injury means for the Colts, and his development

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball played its annual Orange and White game last night.