Longhorns Daily News: Five Texas players land on the midseason Lombardi Award Watch List

At the midseason point, five Texas Longhorns have found themselves among good company on the Lombardi Award’s watch list – the annual end-of-season honor for the best NCAA offensive or defensive lineman. That includes of upperclassmen and underclassmen, like Jaylan Ford and Christian Jones, T’Vondre Sweat, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Kelvin Banks.
5️⃣ Longhorns named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list @Kelvinbanksjr12@Christo24AHFC@Jaylanfxrd@Jatavionsanders@TvondreSweat pic.twitter.com/CODliRSwmq— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 18, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sarkisian more than a little aware of Hail Mary gambles
Austin American-Statesman: Freshmen could be on the verge of stardom for Texas
Austin American-Statesman: Rori Harmon works another aspect of her game
247Sports: Texas eyeing consistency from Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy as young quarterbacks continue to grow
247Sports: Texas secondary faces tough challenge from productive, talented group of Houston wide receivers
Inside Texas: Trip to Houston and game against the Cougars is a welcome one for Texas players from the Bayou City
Inside Texas: 1st & 10: The Longhorn offense has benefitted greatly from explosive run plays
Inside Texas: Rodney Terry provides updates on Dylan Disu, Kadin Shedrick
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Red-zone losses: Cracking the code to Texas red-zone failures in 2023
Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Vikings LB Jordan Hicks rises and shines in latest outing
Reacts Survey: Will the Longhorns handle Houston?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: WATCH: Top highlights from Texas commits last week
247Sports: Lone Star State’s No. 1 rated EDGE Chad Woodfork talks Summer Creek to Austin pipeline, updates recruitment
247Sports: Florida WR commit Izaiah Williams talks Texas after landing offer
247Sports: Texas commit Zina Umeozulu excited about his future as a Longhorn
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Associated Press: AP women’s basketball poll: Texas, Baylor claim spots in preseason top 25
Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans need to know about Houston: Horns all too familiar with Donovan Smith
Dallas Morning News: 5 things to know from Big 12 basketball media days: 2024 plans amid expansion and more
247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: Cougar Digest’s Rob Sellers provides a look at Houston
Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between No. 8 Texas and Houston
Inside Texas: Texas’ interest if Texas A&M’s recruiting class explodes
Our Daily Bears: Sit down with MBB analytics guru Evan Miyakawa
Our Daily Bears: Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Preview: The guards
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU forward Emanuel Miller earns Preseason All-Big 12 Team honors
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Lions, Cowboys top list of buyers at NFL Trade Deadline
SB Nation: Bears lineman blocked teammate in perfect encapsulation of Chicago’s hopelessness
SB Nation: What the Anthony Richardson injury means for the Colts, and his development
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas men’s basketball played its annual Orange and White game last night.
love being back with the fam #HookEm pic.twitter.com/TgrWSde7xe— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) October 18, 2023
Loading comments...