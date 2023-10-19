Longhorns Daily News: AP names Texas RB Jonathon Brooks as first-team midseason All-American

The Associated Press has named Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks to its first-team midseason All-America squad. It’s among a host of honors the Texas running back breakout has received during the 2023 college football season.

Another honor for Texas @TexasFootball running back Jonathon Brooks @2brookss from Hallettsville. https://t.co/PYmwLY1DbC — Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 19, 2023

