Longhorns Daily News: Does Texas football deserve a No. 1 ranking?

The hype is building for the Texas Longhorns to earn a No. 1 ranking.

That includes Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls, who ranked the Longhorns as the top overall team in his latest AP Poll vote. But beyond the hometown hopefuls, national media is picking up the hype train currently gaining momentum for Texas.

Take Sports Illustrated, for example.

From SI: “... Texas does certainly have the best resumé. And they have as good a claim as anyone to be considered for the alpha dog title. Yes, the Alabama win doesn’t look as impressive as it would have in years past. And yes, Jayhawks star quarterback Jaylon Daniels did not play on Saturday. But, the Longhorns - outside of a couple of plays - thoroughly dominated the Tide. Besides that, the Tide have looked like a much different team over the last two weeks against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball beat the BYU Cougars, once again, this past Friday.

The former Texas guard has been dismissed by the Kansas Jayhawks.