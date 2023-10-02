Longhorns Daily News: Does Texas football deserve a No. 1 ranking?

The hype is building for the Texas Longhorns to earn a No. 1 ranking.
That includes Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls, who ranked the Longhorns as the top overall team in his latest AP Poll vote. But beyond the hometown hopefuls, national media is picking up the hype train currently gaining momentum for Texas.
Take Sports Illustrated, for example.
From SI: “... Texas does certainly have the best resumé. And they have as good a claim as anyone to be considered for the alpha dog title. Yes, the Alabama win doesn’t look as impressive as it would have in years past. And yes, Jayhawks star quarterback Jaylon Daniels did not play on Saturday. But, the Longhorns - outside of a couple of plays - thoroughly dominated the Tide. Besides that, the Tide have looked like a much different team over the last two weeks against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the BYU Cougars, once again, this past Friday.
That's another Longhorn W! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/iL1WnW5RkK— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 30, 2023
- The former Texas guard has been dismissed by the Kansas Jayhawks.
Breaking from @shre98: #KUbball guard Arterio Morris has been booked on one charge of rape (bond at $75,000), per Douglas County arrest logs.— Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) September 29, 2023
Per a KU official, he has been kicked off the Jayhawks: https://t.co/BBe7l6vx84
