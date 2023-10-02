Watch: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the Red River Rivalry

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns continue to march through their final year in the Big 12 undefeated and are now set to square off against the team making the SEC jump with them — the similarly undefeated Oklahoma Sooners.

Last year’s result has become a bit of a punchline, with Texas rattling off its most lopsided win in the storied history of the Red River Rivalry. That came in large part due to injuries to Oklahoma starter Dillon Gabriel, who is fully healthy heading into this year’s matchup. The Sooners are also farther along the path of digging out of the defensive hole left by the previous staff and have shown improvement on that side of the ball, coming off of a slow burn of the Iowa State Cyclones ahead of the annual rivalry.

During this decade of frustration for the Longhorns, Oklahoma has seemingly dominated the matchup, with Texas coming out on top in just three of the previous 10 matchups — one of which came a year ago. If Texas can follow up last year’s 49-0 rout of the Sooners with another notch in the win column, it will mark Texas’s first back-to-back wins in the rivalry since 2008-09. If they can do that, it may be a smooth trip through the final six games on their way to the Big 12 Championship game.

Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the pivotal non-conference tilt.