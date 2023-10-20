Longhorns Daily News: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, players T’Vondre Sweat, Jonathon Brooks land on midseason watch lists

It’s a good day to be a Texas Longhorns fan. It’s an even better day for folks like head coach Steve Sarkisian, who landed on the Dodd Trophy watch list, as well as running back Jonathon Brooks and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who landed on the Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award watch lists, respectively. Take it as a midseason sign, Texas fans. And ...

See y’all tomorrow.

Back at it



Texas at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 3:00 PM CT

TDECU Stadium | Houston, TX

FOX pic.twitter.com/66F4c4trXR — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 16, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: A matter of style: It’s not just if Texas wins, but how Texas wins

Austin American-Statesman: Sarkisian: Texas football team healthier, ready after long layoff

Dallas Morning News: How Texas QB Quinn Ewers has grown as a leader, on-field conductor for Longhorns

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Predictions: No. 8 Texas vs. Houston

247Sports: The Insider: The rise of T’Vondre Sweat, Texas’ 362-pound D-line monster

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: Does Texas have bigger concerns on offense or defense in the second half of 2023?

247Sports: No. 18 Texas ready to be challenged in first taste of outside competition

Inside Texas: The Senior Bowl’s eyes will be on Christian Jones, who’s putting together a strong NFL draft resume

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Game predictions, matchups to watch, and more ahead of Texas vs. Houston

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Injury updates and notes from Steve Sarkisian’s Thursday media availability

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Where Texas can turn at WR to close out class of 2024

247Sports: 2025 CB Javion Holiday discusses Top 8 after making the cut

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest from 2024 targets Kobe Black, DeAndre Carter, Xavier Filsaime, and more

Inside Texas: Midseason highlights and stats for Texas 2024, 2025 commits

Inside Texas: Upside 2025 Nimitz linebacker Javar Thomas on the Texas radar

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Can Houston QB Donovan Smith repeat OU’s success vs. Texas defense?

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas playing at Houston for the first time since 2001’s ‘Bleachergate’

247Sports: Houston set to host large group of visitors for matchup against Texas

Inside Texas: Longhorns will approach hostile environment in Houston as business as usual

Inside Texas: A look at the scouting report on Houston’s offense courtesy of David Gbenda

Our Daily Bears: Pre-Snap Read: Previewing Cincinnati

Frogs O’ War: Frogs O’ War Roundtable: Kansas State Wildcats

Crimson and Cream Machine: Recruiting: Michael Boganowski Jr. commits to Sooners

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Establish the Fun: How Utah turned Sione Vaki from safety to running back

SB Nation: Andre Iguodala announces NBA retirement on Point Forward podcast season premiere

SB Nation: Saints’ Foster Moreau heartbreaking dropped touchdown is feel-bad moment of NFL season

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

The Big 12 delivers ... for once.