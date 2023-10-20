Longhorns Daily News: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, players T’Vondre Sweat, Jonathon Brooks land on midseason watch lists

It’s a good day to be a Texas Longhorns fan. It’s an even better day for folks like head coach Steve Sarkisian, who landed on the Dodd Trophy watch list, as well as running back Jonathon Brooks and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who landed on the Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award watch lists, respectively. Take it as a midseason sign, Texas fans. And ...
Texas at Houston
Saturday, Oct. 21 | 3:00 PM CT
TDECU Stadium | Houston, TX
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: A matter of style: It’s not just if Texas wins, but how Texas wins
Austin American-Statesman: Sarkisian: Texas football team healthier, ready after long layoff
Dallas Morning News: How Texas QB Quinn Ewers has grown as a leader, on-field conductor for Longhorns
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Predictions: No. 8 Texas vs. Houston
247Sports: The Insider: The rise of T’Vondre Sweat, Texas’ 362-pound D-line monster
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: Does Texas have bigger concerns on offense or defense in the second half of 2023?
247Sports: No. 18 Texas ready to be challenged in first taste of outside competition
Inside Texas: The Senior Bowl’s eyes will be on Christian Jones, who’s putting together a strong NFL draft resume
Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Game predictions, matchups to watch, and more ahead of Texas vs. Houston
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Injury updates and notes from Steve Sarkisian’s Thursday media availability
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Where Texas can turn at WR to close out class of 2024
247Sports: 2025 CB Javion Holiday discusses Top 8 after making the cut
Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest from 2024 targets Kobe Black, DeAndre Carter, Xavier Filsaime, and more
Inside Texas: Midseason highlights and stats for Texas 2024, 2025 commits
Inside Texas: Upside 2025 Nimitz linebacker Javar Thomas on the Texas radar
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Can Houston QB Donovan Smith repeat OU’s success vs. Texas defense?
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas playing at Houston for the first time since 2001’s ‘Bleachergate’
247Sports: Houston set to host large group of visitors for matchup against Texas
Inside Texas: Longhorns will approach hostile environment in Houston as business as usual
Inside Texas: A look at the scouting report on Houston’s offense courtesy of David Gbenda
Our Daily Bears: Pre-Snap Read: Previewing Cincinnati
Frogs O’ War: Frogs O’ War Roundtable: Kansas State Wildcats
Crimson and Cream Machine: Recruiting: Michael Boganowski Jr. commits to Sooners
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Establish the Fun: How Utah turned Sione Vaki from safety to running back
SB Nation: Andre Iguodala announces NBA retirement on Point Forward podcast season premiere
SB Nation: Saints’ Foster Moreau heartbreaking dropped touchdown is feel-bad moment of NFL season
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- The Big 12 delivers ... for once.
Morning Brew @Horns247: #Big12 scheduling is the only reason the #Texas #Longhorns are playing at #Houston for the first time since 2001's 'Bleachergate,' which caused a 20-plus-year scheduling rift between the two schools.https://t.co/GrEpZP7tkk— Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) October 20, 2023
