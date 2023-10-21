Reacts Results: Texas fans don’t expect any problems in the Space City

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In the first meeting between the Horns and the Houston Cougars since 2002, our reacts voters are confident Texas won’t have any issues on Saturday.

The Longhorns opened as a 22-point favorite over Houston but that line has climbed to 23.5 points despite the Cougars defeating West Virginia last week.

Texas is 3-3 against the spread this year but is perfect in true road games (2-0) this season. Meanwhile, Houston is also 3-3 ATS but is 3-1 when playing at TDECU Stadium.

In his two years in Austin, Steve Sarkisian is 1-1 ATS coming off a bye week.

