No. 7 Texas is a 19.5-point favorite against BYU

In the wake of Saturday’s 31-24 win over the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium, the Texas Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 7 in the AP Poll and stood as 19.5-point favorites over the BYU Cougars, according to DraftKings,* for next week’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Central on ABC.

Expect some fluctuations in the line dependent on the status of Texas redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, who left the win over Houston in the third quarter with a right shoulder and did not return. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to provide on update on Ewers during his Monday press conference, but the Longhorns starter could ultimately be a game-time decision if he isn’t ruled out for some period of time.

On Sunday, the initial report from Orangebloods was that Ewers has an AC joint sprain with no timetable for his return.

In the all-time series between the two programs, BYU leads 4-1 with two wins in three games at DKR, including a 41-7 victory by the Cougars over the Longhorns in 2014. During the previous season, BYU defeated Texas 40-21 in a rain-delayed game that resulted in then-head coach Mack Brown firing defensive coordinator Manny Diaz following the loss. The only win in the series for the Longhorns came in Austin in 2011 when Texas eked out a 17-16 win over the Cougars thanks to two second-half touchdown runs by Cody Johnson.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was a standout at BYU from 1995-96, throwing for 7,755 yards and 55 touchdowns and finishing his career with a 162.0 passing efficiency that ranked third all time following his two seasons in Provo. In Sarkisian’s previous coaching matchup against BYU, his Washington team lost 32-17 in Provo in 2010.

The Cougars enter the game 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play following a 27-14 win over Texas Tech in Provo. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are 6-1 and 3-1 in the Big 12.

