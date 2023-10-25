Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Xavier Worthy on Maalik Murphy’s first start versus BYU: ‘I feel like he’s ready for that role’

With starting Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt sophomore, set to ride the bench due to a shoulder injury this week, redshirt freshman backup Maalik Murphy is set to fill in under center. Earlier this week, several Texas players chimed in on their expectations for Murphy ahead of his first NCAA start. That includes junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who’s often regarded as one of the Longhorns’ top targets this season.
“Maalik is always the same Maalik. Maalik has always been ready for the role, just in case anything happened. Now that it happened, I feel like he’s ready for that role,” Worthy said, according to Inside Texas. “He’s just a confident person. I feel like he just has that confidence regardless of what’s going on. I feel like he’s just going to do what he needs to do and execute at a high level.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Murphy or Manning? Which Longhorn must step up in the absence of Quinn Ewers?
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Is the Texas defense legit against starting quarterbacks, too?
Austin American-Statesman: Opportunity knocks: Michael Taaffe followed a dream to Texas football
Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian on what Maalik Murphy brings to Texas’ offense, injury updates and more
247Sports: Morning Brew: It’s time for Texas to unleash true freshman LB Anthony Hill as a pass-rusher against BYU
247Sports: A deep dive into Texas’ downfield passing success through seven games
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Five-star Texas WR target Ryan Wingo set to commit on Wednesday
Win over Houston showcased improved resilience, finishing ability of Texas
Texas RB Savion Red finding role as Wildcat QB
Reacts Survey: Should Arch Manning split reps with Maalik Murphy?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: WATCH: Top highlights from Texas commits last week
247Sports: Texas standing out for Southlake Carroll 2025 RB Riley Wormley
Inside Texas: Decision Preview: On3 Industry Ranking five-star Ryan Wingo
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2025 WR Dakorien Moore
Inside Texas: As injuries pile up for Texas, the importance of recruiting quality depth is revealed
Inside Texas: Five-star Florida commit Xavier Filsaime talks Texas
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans need to know about BYU: Cougars prepare to face school alum Sarkisian
247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: A Look at BYU from CougarSportsInsider’s Jeff Hansen
Inside Texas: 1st & 10: Lessons from BYU great LaVell Edwards can help former Cougar Steve Sarkisian with his QBs this week
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian has plenty of familiarity with Kalani Sitake and the schemes BYU’s program uses
Our Daily Bears: Big 12 MBB Preview: Roster turnover and experience
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Offensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Baylor
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Andre Iguodala and P.J. Tucker explain why they yelled at Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins
SB Nation: Did this Tennessee fan tell people about the Michigan sign stealing scandal before anyone else?
SB Nation: Deion Sanders’ response to Michigan’s sign-stealing allegations is perfect
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Don’t forget it.
GOOD MORNING TEXAS LONGHORNS— Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) October 21, 2023
HORRIFIC DAY TO BE A COUGAR pic.twitter.com/afXh8fIG5z
Loading comments...