Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Xavier Worthy on Maalik Murphy’s first start versus BYU: ‘I feel like he’s ready for that role’

With starting Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt sophomore, set to ride the bench due to a shoulder injury this week, redshirt freshman backup Maalik Murphy is set to fill in under center. Earlier this week, several Texas players chimed in on their expectations for Murphy ahead of his first NCAA start. That includes junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who’s often regarded as one of the Longhorns’ top targets this season.

“Maalik is always the same Maalik. Maalik has always been ready for the role, just in case anything happened. Now that it happened, I feel like he’s ready for that role,” Worthy said, according to Inside Texas. “He’s just a confident person. I feel like he just has that confidence regardless of what’s going on. I feel like he’s just going to do what he needs to do and execute at a high level.”

