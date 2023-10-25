Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Bears RB D’Onta Foreman refuses to go away quietly, scores three touchdowns over the weekend

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 1 carries for 3 yards, before unexpectedly leaving the game.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Foreman, now a veteran with the Chicago Bears, is back in the saddle as a starter. He carried the rock 16 times for 89 yards, resulting in two touchdowns on the afternoon, and recorded 3 reception for 31 yards, which also produced one touchdown.

Devin Duvernay, WR: A return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, Duverney had 2 punt returns, both of which ended up being fair catches. He also notched 1 special teams tackle.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Cleveland Browns wide receiver accounted for 1 carry for 17 yards and 1 reception for 6 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: The Arizona Cardinals tight end had 1 reception for 8 yards.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Poona Ford, DL: The Buffalo Bills defensive lineman had 4 tackle (2 solo.)

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 2 tackles (1 solo.)

Charles Omenihu, DL: It was undoubtedly a huge week for the starting Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman. Omenihu notched 2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 pass deflection.

Malcolm Roach, DL: Finally, it was a massive day for the big Roach. The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 4 tackles (3 solo) and 1 tackle for loss.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day – and in Hicks fashion, one might say. That included 8 tackles (4 solo) and 1 pass defended.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Miami Dolphins safety got the start over the weekend. It was an outing in which he racked up 4 tackles (2 solo.)

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 1 special teams tackle.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The Seattle Seahawks racked up an impressive outing over the weekend. Altogether, he accounted for 3 solo tackles.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had an insane 12 special teams tackle (2 solo) and 1 fumble recovery. (Some folks are just great at special teams!)

PJ Locke, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back recorded 3 tackles (1 solo) and 1 interception.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had 3 punts on the afternoon for 143 yards, averaging about 47 yards per punt.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the former Longhorn legend went an incredible 1-1 on fields goals, with 32 yards as his long, and 5-for-5 in PATs.

Cameron Dicker, K: Infamously known as “Dicker the Kicker,” the Los Angeles Chargers foot-man went 1-for-1, with 55 yards as his long. He also cleared 2-for-2 in PATs on the day.