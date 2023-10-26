 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Texas coaches reportedly undecided on Arch Manning’s playing time versus BYU

Plus: Texas volleyball takes on Baylor

By Xander Peters
NCAA Football: Texas at Houston Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

With Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy named as this week’s starter versus the BYU Cougars, Texas coaches still have to decide whether backup true freshman Arch Manning will get a share of playing time.

“I haven’t made a decision if I want to get Arch in there just to get him in there or not, but we have discussed that some,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said, per Inside Texas. “Because I do think there’s some valuable experience for him in that, but I have to make sure that’s in the best interest of the team, and I have to make sure that the team comes first in everything that we do, but I do see the value in something like that. I’m just not ready to make that call, yet.”

  • Texas volleyball takes on the Baylor Bears tonight at 7pm Central.

