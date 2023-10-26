Longhorns Daily News: Texas coaches reportedly undecided on Arch Manning’s playing time versus BYU

With Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy named as this week’s starter versus the BYU Cougars, Texas coaches still have to decide whether backup true freshman Arch Manning will get a share of playing time.

“I haven’t made a decision if I want to get Arch in there just to get him in there or not, but we have discussed that some,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said, per Inside Texas. “Because I do think there’s some valuable experience for him in that, but I have to make sure that’s in the best interest of the team, and I have to make sure that the team comes first in everything that we do, but I do see the value in something like that. I’m just not ready to make that call, yet.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: How backups have done as starting QBs for Texas under Steve Sarkisian

Austin American-Statesman: With Texas leaning on Maalik Murphy, could Savion Red see more play?

247Sports: The Insider: A coach’s perspective on Texas’ defensive concerns, quarterback situation

247Sports: Facing another veteran quarterback, Texas’ banged-up secondary will have to rise to the occasion against BYU

Inside Texas: Jahdae Barron stars at Star for the Texas defense

Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between Texas and BYU

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Steve Sarkisian names Texas QB Maalik Murphy starter vs. BYU

No. 7 Texas vs. BYU preview: Steve Sarkisian faces off against his alma mater

Five-star WR Ryan Wingo commits to Texas over Missouri

The remarkable rise of Texas former walk-on S Michael Taaffe

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Bears RB D’Onta Foreman refuses to go away quietly, scores three touchdowns over the weekend

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Visitor list for Texas vs. BYU

247Sports: Behind the scenes: How 5-star WR Ryan Wingo ended up at Texas

247Sports: TXHSFB Week 10 prospect preview: The Woodlands-Willis

Inside Texas: St. Louis University High head coach Adam Cruz dishes on Texas commit Ryan Wingo

Inside Texas: Wisdom on Wingo as the 2024 cycle nears its finish and what lies ahead in 2025

Inside Texas: Texas Hoops Recruiting: Horns waiting on two big decisions

Inside Texas: Texas moves up to No. 9 in the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings

Inside Texas: Ryan Wingo: ‘They’re getting a hard worker who’s going to try to come in and compete from the start’

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football remains No. 2 in Big 12 power poll despite narrow win

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 7 Longhorns stay on the rise, stave off a BYU upset?

Inside Texas: 2023 BYU football preview

Inside Texas: BYU comes to town as the Longhorns’ midterm exam

Our Daily Bears: Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Preview: Wings

Wide Right & Natty Lite: The Night Cap: Recapping the bye and looking at Baylor

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Defensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Baylor

Black and Gold Banneret: 2023 UCF transfer portal tracker

Vanquish the Foe: Defense carries BYU in win over Texas Tech

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 7 NBA overreactions after one game of the 2023-2024 season

SB Nation: The Bulls already had a players-only meeting, and there’s still 81 games left

SB Nation: Why the altitude will be a huge factor at the Mexico City Grand Prix

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND