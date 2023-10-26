Steve Sarkisian believes most injured Texas players will be available against BYU

Questionable? Probable?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian claimed that he doesn’t know what those word mean on Thursday when asked about the injury availability of numerous players ahead of Saturday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the BYU Cougars.

But Sarkisian did say that he expects sophomore offensive lineman Cole Hutson, senior defensive tackle Alfred Collins, senior linebacker Jett Bush, junior cornerback Gavin Holmes, and senior cornerback Ryan Watts to be available this weekend.

“I think all those guys will be available,” said Sarkisian. “I think that’s probably the best way for us to state it. Sounds like you’re reading off all the guys in the training room after the game Saturday after the Houston game.”

Indeed, Collins, Bush, and Holmes were all injured in the win over the Cougars while Hutson and Watts dressed but did not play, his second straight missed game since suffering an injury against the Jayhawks nearly a month ago.

For the Longhorns, redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers is week to week with a reported Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, as is sophomore Buck end Ethan Burke with a knee injury. Throw senior safety Jalen Catalon into that mix with a leg injury sustained in the Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma.

After noting the anticipated availability of those players, Sarkisian hit his typical injury talking points, thanking the medical staff and players for their hard work in attempting to return to the field, but also noting that the staff will monitor those players in pre-game warmups and consider whether it’s in the best interest of those players and the team for them to play.

So it’s hardly a guarantee that the five injured players mentioned above all see playing time on Saturday.