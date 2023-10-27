Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian on Maalik Murphy versus BYU: ‘In a perfect world, he finds rhythm, stays hot’

A win over the BYU Cougars this week for the Texas Longhorns lies square on the shoulders of redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy. That’s at least the case to some extent.

It’s not the expectation, not for head coach Steve Sarkisian, according to On3.

“In a perfect world, he finds rhythm, stays hot, plays a great four quarters, and that’s how the game goes,” Sarkisian reportedly said of prepping Murphy for his first NCAA start. “The reality of it is, most football games don’t go that way. I’ve yet to find a quarterback that goes 30 for 30 and everything is perfect and makes every perfect read.”

Sarkisian later added, “If he does get a little bit out of rhythm, how do I do a good job of getting him back into rhythm?”

