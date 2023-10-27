Reacts Results: Texas fans want to stick with Maalik Murphy against BYU

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Despite Maalik Murphy being named the starting quarterback against BYU on Saturday, much of the national discourse revolving around Texas has been the possibility of Arch Manning seeing the field.

While we don't know if the true freshman will play, it seems the majority of Longhorns fans want to stick with Murphy with only 34% of our voters wanting Manning and Murphy to split reps against BYU.

Even with Quinn Ewers out, the Longhorns are still double-digit favorites over the Cougars but the majority of our reacts voters aren’t taking the points.

Sark and the Horns are 3-4 against the spread this year, including 1-2 ATS at home.

