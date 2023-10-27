How to watch No. 7 Texas vs. BYU: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

After escaping the Houston Cougars with a win, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns return to the comfort of DKR to take on the BYU Cougars, who put the boots to the Longhorns during their last meeting.

BYU has struggled in its first year in the conference pulling to 2-2 in conference play with a beatdown over the TCU Horned Frogs a week ago. They have gotten by without a ton of explosivity on offense, employing a more tedious pace to take the wins over their opponents thus far this year. Will the Cougars be able to put up enough offense to get out of Austin with a win?

Texas, has struggles of its own, with quarterback Quinn Ewers going down with an injury yet again, turning to Maalik Murphy to take over the duties for the next few games in his stead. Will the offense be able to put up enough points to get the job done in the next few weeks?

Quarterback is the most important position on the field so it’s tempting to go with that, but I’m going to say the secondary depth has my full attention. That group really struggled on Saturday and I think the struggles extend to the headsets on the sidelines. They HAVE to be better than what they were on Saturday or Texas will not have a chance to make it back to Arlington for a potential rematch with OU.

Texas knew they were getting a winner and someone dedicated to team performance. But it is unlikely that they expected the 6’0, 180-pound walk-on to become the most important recruiter for 2023 No. 1 prospect Arch Manning or play his way into a scholarship and starting role.

Injury report:

Senior CB Ryan Watts — probable

Senior S Jalen Catalon — week-to-week

Senior LB Jett Bush — probable

Senior DT Alfred Collins — probable

Junior QB Quinn Ewers — week-to-week

Sophomore DE Ethan Burke — week-to-week

Sophomore OL Cole Hutson — probable

How to watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 20-point favorites at DraftKings.*

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 81 degrees, wind SSE 7 mph, 24-percent chance of rain

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.