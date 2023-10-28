Game time, TV set for No. 7 Texas vs. Kansas State

Next week’s matchup between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on FOX, the Big 12 announced on Saturday evening.

In the all-time series between the two programs, Texas has won three straight at home and six straight overall with a 9-3 mark in Austin and a 13-10 advantage in all games. Last year in Manhattan, Bijan Robinson carried the ball 30 times for 209 yards and Xavier Worthy had two touchdowns in a 34-27 win by No. 24 Texas over No. 13 Kansas State sealed when Keondre Coburn forced a fumble recovered by Jaylan Ford.

This year, Texas is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play following the 35-6 win over BYU in Austin while Kansas State is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference after trouncing Houston 41-0 in Manhattan. With the Longhorns tied for first place in the Big 12 and the Wildcats alone in second place, it’s a tilt with major implications for the regular-season title and the Big 12 Championship game.