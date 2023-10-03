Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Jonathon Brooks, Adonai Mitchell earn weekly Big 12 honors

It was another big week for the Texas Longhorns as they trounced the Kansas Jayhawks.
But notably, it was an enormous week for both redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks and junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who joined Texas after two seasons with the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Brooks was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Mitchell was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
