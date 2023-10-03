Reacts Survey: Who wins the Red River Rivalry?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It might be the most important question of your fandom - is it the Red River Rivalry, Red River Shootout, or the Red River Showdown?

Your answer will likely tell us how old you are. Or how much you care. Personally, call it whatever you want as long as Texas wins.

This year’s meeting at the Cotton Bowl will be the 119th game between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 63-50-5 with the last win being a 49-0 beatdown. Excuse me for a second while I rewatch the highlights...

While I do that - let us know if you think Texas or Oklahoma will win this year’s Allstate Red River Rivalry!

