No. 7 Texas at TCU announced as a six-day selection

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Nov. 11 matchup between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is a six-day selection with the game time and network to be determined following this weekend’s games.

Texas is currently 7-1 and and in a five-place tie for first place in the conference standings at 4-1 following Saturday’s 35-6 home win over BYU. In a second straight home game next weekend, the Longhorns host the No. 25 Wildcats, one of the many teams in the first-place tie. Under second-year head coach Sonny Dykes, meanwhile, TCU is struggling to replicate last season’s success at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play coming off a bye week. The Horned Frogs travel to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders on Thursday.

In the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns are 64-28-1 with a 28-12 advantage on the road in Fort Worth. Texas won the last game at Amon Carter between the two programs, a 32-27 win in 2021 behind 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Bijan Robinson. Last year, in a matchup of the No. 24 Longhorns and the No. 2 Horned Frogs, Texas fell 17-10 in an anemic offensive performance.