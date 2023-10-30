Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: QB Maalik Murphy will start again versus Kansas State

Following his first career win over the BYU Cougars this past weekend, redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy will start, again, versus the Kansas State Wildcats, according to comments from head coach Steve Sarkisian early this week. Orangebloods confirmed, too.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Maalik Murphy will start against Kansas State on Saturday — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 30, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Coach Rodney Terry, Texas basketball to host St. Edward’s in scrimmage

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How UT graded in their win over BYU

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas defense reaffirms itself in dominant showing against BYU

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Maalik Murphy got his chance, delivered his first career win

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football notebook: Punt return by Xavier Worthy sparks Longhorns

Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ win vs. BYU: Maalik Murphy magnificent after two early turnovers

247Sports: PFF Grades: Top 10 Longhorns against BYU

247Sports: Texas QB Maalik Murphy says, ‘I’m all-in Longhorns,’ after helping lead a 35-6 victory over BYU in first start

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Inside the Numbers: Defense led Longhorns while Maalik Murphy found his footing

No. 7 Texas 36, BYU 6: Evaluating the four areas of emphasize for the Longhorns defense

No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6: Five observations and Sunday chat

No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6: Three things we learned

No. 7 Texas is a 5.5-point favorite over No. 25 Kansas State

Game time, TV set for No. 7 Texas vs. Kansas State

No. 7 Texas at TCU announced as a six-day selection

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: How high can Texas finish in the 2024 recruiting cycle?

247Sports: Top247 WR Jacorey Watson reacts to visiting Austin for the Longhorns win over BYU

247Sports: Top247 2025 edge Amaree Williams excited about Texas following visit and offer

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: News on 2024s, early Texas-Kansas State recruiting list

Inside Texas: Texas duking it out with Florida and Auburn down the stretch

Inside Texas: John Turntine III talks offer from the Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: Texas loves the speed of Kelshaun Johnson

Inside Texas: A look at the Texas commits and targets enrolling in January

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Full steam ahead: No. 7 Texas sets eyes on breaking from Big 12 logjam

Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 shifts location of tournament’s quarterfinals to Myers Stadium

247Sports: Morning Brew: No. 7 Texas, Maalik Murphy get a Big 12 championship-type test Saturday against Kansas State

247Sports: Twenty-five more thoughts on No. 7 Texas’ victory over BYU with No. 25 Kansas State up next

Inside Texas: 2023 BYU Postmortem: Offense

Inside Texas: Defensive back snaps versus BYU and implications for Kansas State

Our Daily Bears: Instant Reaction: Baylor vs Iowa State

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football Recap: Sooners fall to Kansas, 38-33

The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers dethrone Central Florida, win going away 41-28

The Smoking Musket: What I think after thumping UCF

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones survive poor second half, take down Baylor 30-18 in Waco

Bring On The Cats: FINAL: K-State 41, Houston 0

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas mauls Oklahoma in thriller

Black and Gold Banneret: UCF-Oklahoma draws 2.1 million viewers on ABC

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Bryce Young proved why he was the No. 1 pick by beating C.J. Stroud and the Texans

SB Nation: Cooper Flagg commits to Duke as the Blue Devils’ next superstar freshman

SB Nation: The Chargers used Tim Robinson to maul the Bears after their primetime win

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Xavier Worthy is your latest Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Xavier Worthy is your Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/9NwbGPNBGu — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 30, 2023