Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: QB Maalik Murphy will start again versus Kansas State

Following his first career win over the BYU Cougars this past weekend, redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy will start, again, versus the Kansas State Wildcats, according to comments from head coach Steve Sarkisian early this week. Orangebloods confirmed, too.
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Maalik Murphy will start against Kansas State on Saturday— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 30, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Coach Rodney Terry, Texas basketball to host St. Edward’s in scrimmage
Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How UT graded in their win over BYU
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas defense reaffirms itself in dominant showing against BYU
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Maalik Murphy got his chance, delivered his first career win
Austin American-Statesman: Texas football notebook: Punt return by Xavier Worthy sparks Longhorns
Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ win vs. BYU: Maalik Murphy magnificent after two early turnovers
247Sports: PFF Grades: Top 10 Longhorns against BYU
247Sports: Texas QB Maalik Murphy says, ‘I’m all-in Longhorns,’ after helping lead a 35-6 victory over BYU in first start
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Inside the Numbers: Defense led Longhorns while Maalik Murphy found his footing
No. 7 Texas 36, BYU 6: Evaluating the four areas of emphasize for the Longhorns defense
No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6: Five observations and Sunday chat
No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6: Three things we learned
No. 7 Texas is a 5.5-point favorite over No. 25 Kansas State
Game time, TV set for No. 7 Texas vs. Kansas State
No. 7 Texas at TCU announced as a six-day selection
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: How high can Texas finish in the 2024 recruiting cycle?
247Sports: Top247 WR Jacorey Watson reacts to visiting Austin for the Longhorns win over BYU
247Sports: Top247 2025 edge Amaree Williams excited about Texas following visit and offer
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: News on 2024s, early Texas-Kansas State recruiting list
Inside Texas: Texas duking it out with Florida and Auburn down the stretch
Inside Texas: John Turntine III talks offer from the Texas Longhorns
Inside Texas: Texas loves the speed of Kelshaun Johnson
Inside Texas: A look at the Texas commits and targets enrolling in January
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Full steam ahead: No. 7 Texas sets eyes on breaking from Big 12 logjam
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 shifts location of tournament’s quarterfinals to Myers Stadium
247Sports: Morning Brew: No. 7 Texas, Maalik Murphy get a Big 12 championship-type test Saturday against Kansas State
247Sports: Twenty-five more thoughts on No. 7 Texas’ victory over BYU with No. 25 Kansas State up next
Inside Texas: 2023 BYU Postmortem: Offense
Inside Texas: Defensive back snaps versus BYU and implications for Kansas State
Our Daily Bears: Instant Reaction: Baylor vs Iowa State
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football Recap: Sooners fall to Kansas, 38-33
The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers dethrone Central Florida, win going away 41-28
The Smoking Musket: What I think after thumping UCF
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones survive poor second half, take down Baylor 30-18 in Waco
Bring On The Cats: FINAL: K-State 41, Houston 0
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas mauls Oklahoma in thriller
Black and Gold Banneret: UCF-Oklahoma draws 2.1 million viewers on ABC
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Bryce Young proved why he was the No. 1 pick by beating C.J. Stroud and the Texans
SB Nation: Cooper Flagg commits to Duke as the Blue Devils’ next superstar freshman
SB Nation: The Chargers used Tim Robinson to maul the Bears after their primetime win
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Xavier Worthy is your latest Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Xavier Worthy is your Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/9NwbGPNBGu— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 30, 2023
- Texas volleyball beat the Baylor Bears twice over the weekend.
Well, that was fun #HookEm pic.twitter.com/DcUBY5sNn3— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 28, 2023
