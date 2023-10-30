WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Kansas State

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns have a measure of control of their path to the Big 12 Championship game and a potential trip to the college football playoff.

While the Big 12 tiebreaker rules may lead to weird results because of the size of the conference, the biggest key for the Longhorns each week is to win and worry about tiebreakers later. After a beatdown of the BYU Cougars, the Texas Longhorns face yet another tough test, a resurgent Kansas State Wildcats squad that is looking to defend its claim to the conference championship and send Texas to the SEC with a loss.

After a pair of early-season losses caused some to doubt the Wildcats, they’ve rattled off three convincing wins, including a beatdown of the Houston Cougars. Combine recent results, with the resurgence of both the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Missouri Tigers — the lone losses on the year for KSU — the Wildcats seem to be a more legitimate threat than fans once thought.

With Quinn Ewers still on the mend, the defense stepped up against BYU and gave Maalik Murphy time to get his feet underneath him. The high-powered running attack of the Wildcats will push this defense and force the Longhorns to adapt or see their title hopes die.

Steve Sarkisian addressed the media ahead of the Kansas State game.