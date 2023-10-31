Longhorns Daily News: Texas DB Jahdae Barron is a Thorpe Award semifinalist

Fourth-year Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron has been named a Thorpe Award semifinalist. The honor is awarded annually to college football’s top defensive
Jahdae Barron has been named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award @Officia1dae pic.twitter.com/uXepR5yl84— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 31, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Associated Press: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian before CFP rankings reveal: ‘We have the best win in the country’
Austin American-Statesman: On point: Rori Harmon remains the face of Texas women’s basketball
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Maalik Murphy did his job in place of Quinn Ewers (he won)
Dallas Morning News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian breaks down Kansas State’s physicality, Maalik Murphy’s strengths
247Sports: Texas Basketball Notebook: Exhibition serves as another opportunity for revamped Longhorns to gel
247Sports: Morning Brew: Xavier Worthy says he was too ‘scared’ to return punts in high school
247Sports: Explosive Texas offense is among the best in the nation – until they hit the red zone
Inside Texas: Where the Texas offense has met, exceeded, or fallen short of preseason expectations
Inside Texas: Film Room: Looking at all 12 TFLs caused by the Longhorn defense
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian makes College Football Playoff pitch for Texas, takes dig at SEC
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Kansas State
No. 18 Texas rallies for 84-63 exhibition win over DII St. Edward’s
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas High 2026 RB Tradarian Ball building relationship with Tashard Choice, Texas
Inside Texas: Texas Recruiting Board Expands: TE scheduled to OV
Inside Texas: Texas Recruiting Intel: Five-star OL to see Texas soon?
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Texas and Kansas State can score, but is a defensive dual possible?
Inside Texas: The Big 12 Championship picture will clear up after this weekend
Inside Texas: Four takes from Texas’ win over BYU
Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Bye week reflection
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU showcases talented roster in exhibition win over Texas Wesleyan
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia Football Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers vs BYU Cougars
The Smoking Musket: Cursed: Kerr Kriisa ruled partially ineligible for ‘23-24 season
Vanquish The Foe: BYU basketball beats Stanford in closed scrimmage
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: James Harden trade grades for Clippers, 76ers, and Thunder in latest NBA blockbuster
SB Nation: Arthur Smith really is as dumb as he looks
SB Nation: Should the Vikings trade for a QB now Kirk Cousins is done for the year?
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Still true.
GOOD MORNING TEXAS LONGHORNS— Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) October 21, 2023
