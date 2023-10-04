Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns WR Adonai Mitchell has career day versus Kansas

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s a new year, and that means there are new faces across the Longhorns’ roster. But like last year, think of this as less a report than it is a quick rundown of how Texas’ 2023 freshman class and his talented pool of NCAA Transfer Portal adds faired in their latest showing this college football season.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did in Week 5 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

CJ Baxter, RB: Baxter is back in action, even if he’s playing second fiddle to redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks. In his most recent outing, Baxter recorded 15 rushes for 67 yards, as well as 2 receptions for 16 yards.

Tre Wisner, RB: The true freshman running back saw some action this past weekend, including 2 rushes for 2 yards.

Johntay Cook, WR: Cook recorded 1 reception for 26 yards last week.

Deandre Moore, WR: The true freshman wide receiver saw the field last week.

Adonai Mitchell, WR: The junior wide receiver transfer, who joined Texas after two seasons and back-to-back national championships with the SEC’s Georgia Bulldogs, recorded 10 receptions for 141 yards and 1 touchdown. He also rushed once for -4 yards. Mitchell has so far been one Texas’ most impactful targets this year, but this past weekend marked a career day for the pass catcher. Mitchell was also named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for Adonai Mitchell @MoCityMitch pic.twitter.com/MeCXFKqBm5 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 2, 2023

Travor Goosby, OL: The true freshman offensive lineman saw action last week.

Sydir Mitchell, DL: True freshman Mitchell recorded 1 tackle over the weekend.

Anthony Hill, LB: It’s beginning to go without saying that Hill’s recent performance was stellar. He was one of the top recruits at his position nationally, and his tenure at Texas is already paying off big for the Longhorns’ defense in one of the biggest games of the 2023 college football season. This week, however, Hill only recorded 1 tackle on the day.

Liona Lefau, LB: Texas’ true freshman linebacker out of the Aloha State had 1 tackle.

Malik Muhammad, CB: The true freshman cornerback, coming to Austin straight from his native Dallas area, recorded 1 tackle last weekend.

Jelani McDonald, S: The Waco product got a few plays in over the weekend.

Derek Williams, S: The true freshman safety saw playing time.