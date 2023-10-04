Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ breakout RB Jonathon Brooks earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week honor

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks has had every bit of a breakout season in 2023. And after a stellar performance against the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 5, not only did Brooks earn the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award. He’s also been named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week for the same outing.
Jonathon Brooks has been named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week! @2brookss pic.twitter.com/TghR8e2sgQ— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 3, 2023
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It’s pretty much mid-season Watch List SZN.
Quinn Ewers has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List Top 25 @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/Lff37RE1Ug— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 3, 2023
