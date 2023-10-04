Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson looks nearly unstoppable in rookie season

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 14 carries for 105 yards and also grabbed 5 receptions for 32 yards. Expect Robinson to keep hitting the toggle stick for the remaining 2023 season – and hopefully the NFL keeps up cool graphics like its Toy Story interpretation last week.

Bijan’s a cheat code even in Andy’ Room @Bijan5Robinson



Toy Story Funday Football on Disney+pic.twitter.com/cRqQDVyqBl — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 1, 2023

Roschon Johnson, RB: In his latest outing for the lowly Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 5 carries for 13 yards. He also hauled in 1 reception for 2 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: The return specialist also got the start at wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. By the end of the afternoon, Duverney had 2 receptions for 8 yards, 3 punt returns for 47 yards, and 2 kickoff returns for 44 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Cleveland Browns wide receiver had 1 reception for 0 yards.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR: Humphrey got the start at wide receiver for Denver Broncos, although he only recorded 1 reception for 11 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans. But don’t act like we’ve already forgotten that special teams return touchdown of Beck’s last week.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 1 tackle.

Malcolm Roach, DL: Finally, it was a massive day for the big Roach. The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 tackle for loss, and 1 quarterback hurry.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end recorded 1 tackle last weekend.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day. That included 13 tackles (5 solo). Hicks is again coming into his own season. Expect to see more all-star performances from the Texas alum.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 1 special teams tackle.

Quandre Diggs, DB: In his contribution to the Legion of Boom’s legacy and the Seattle Seahawks, the starting defensive back made 3 tackles (3 solo) and 1 interception – Diggs’ first pick of the 2023 season.

D’Shawn Jamison, DB: Jamison had himself a stellar outing last week. He recorded 1 tackle, 1 pass defended, and had two key blocks on the Carolina Panthers pick-six touchdown.

99-YARDS!



No stopping Sam pic.twitter.com/3SzM0NRIvj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 1, 2023

Brandon Jones, DB: The Miami Dolphins defensive back logged 2 tackles (2 solo.)

Kris Boyd, DB: The Arizona Cardinals defensive back recorded 1 tackle on the outing.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the former Longhorn legend went 4-for-4 in PATs.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had 4 punts on the afternoon for an average of 53 yards, with 63 yards as his long.