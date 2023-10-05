Longhorns Daily News: Joel Klatt: I think this is Texas’ ‘best team since 2005’

National media’s drumbeats for the Texas Longhorns is growing louder. That’s to be expected as the Longhorns head to Dallas to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River rivalry.

“I think this is their best team since 2005,” said FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, per Inside Texas. “… I don’t know if they’re as dominant, but I think that they’re a very good team,” Klatt continued. “I think the 2008 team was really good — I thought even better than the 2009 team. … They look focused after two-straight blowouts with Red River on the horizon.”

Klatt added, “Really confident is how the Texas fanbase should feel.”

