How to watch No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are in pretty familiar territory heading into the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry.

For years the matchup between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners would determine which team played for the conference championship and a shot at a national championship. This year is no different, as both teams to the game undefeated for the first time in nearly 20 years. A year removed from one of the most lopsided outcomes in the storied history of the rivalry, both teams have a lot to prove on Saturday in Dallas.

The Sooners look resurgent, figuring out what ailed them on both sides of the ball and handily beating the vastly outmatched opponents they’ve played on their way to a 5-0 record. It has been a little tighter for the Longhorns, but their games against better competition have hopefully prepared them for the tilt in Dallas.

I think there are a few weaknesses that can be exploited at times depending on the match-up. Alabama was able to line up Harrison Burton against a slower Jerrin Thompson on the deep ball touchdown given up. Baylor attacked Ryan Watts for two deep balls. And Kansas was able to land one with Texas keeping its eyes in the backfield. The latter is fine because KU was having success running the ball and if Jason Bean beats you, you can live with that.

In year three this Longhorns team comes in as the favorite. They are battle-tested after two wins over top-25 teams, confidently ranked No. 3 in the AP poll, and well on their way to a serious national championship run, pending, of course, the outcome on Saturday.

Injury report:

Senior DB Ryan Watts (ankle) — day-to-day

Sophomore OL Cole Hutson (knee) — out

Sophomore DT Kris Ross (elbow) — out

How to watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 11:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings.*

Weather: Mostly sunny, 62 degrees, wind NNE 10 mph, zero-percent chance of rain

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.