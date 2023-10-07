Five-star 2025 RB Harlem Berry reveals top five schools

Recruiting never sleeps and neither does Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice when it comes to his pursuit of elite backs all over the country. Choice has made a name for himself quickly in the college ranks both as a recruiter and developer and that is manifesting itself in the form of Texas finding itself in a position to land studs each cycle.

While the Longhorns have been making a push in the 2025 recruiting class for Mater Dei (Cali.) five-star running back Jordon Davison, it also looks like Choice has been putting in some work on another five-star talent in Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal running back Harlem Berry.

On Friday, Berry announced that he has already narrowed his recruitment down to five schools and the Longhorns found themselves as a finalist yet again for for one of the nation’s top running backs.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 RB Harlem Berry tells me he is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 5’11 180 RB from Metairie, LA is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the ‘25 Class (No. 11 Player Nationally)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/1KxTcfMSK2 pic.twitter.com/YS6kzLoiXd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 6, 2023

Texas made the cut for Berry along with Florida, the in-state LSU Tigers, Oklahoma, and USC. Each of the five finalists have had success at putting running backs into the NFL, so it will certainly be a very competitive recruitment amongst the SEC foursome and the soon-to-be Big 10 power.

When it comes to running back prospects, they don’t get much better than Berry. Berry burst onto the recruiting scene as a freshman by rushing for over 2,000 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns and on top of that he has won the 1A State Championship in the 100-meter dash in back-to-back years. Berry possesses legit sprinter speed in a football player’s body, and he is going to have college coaching staffs jumping through every possible hoop to sign him coming December of 2024.