Texas drops to No. 9 in AP Top 25 following close loss to Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns slid six spots from No. 3 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday in the wake of Saturday’s 34-30 loss to the then-No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program is now the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country, ahead of undefeated USC at No. 10, undefeated North Carolina at No. 12, and undefeated Louisville at No. 14.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 vaulting Penn State, Washington, and Oregon despite wins by the Nittany Lions and Ducks.

The Longhorns still boast wins over the No. 11 Crimson Tide, still sitting at one loss, and the No. 23 Jayhawks, also still sitting on one loss.

No other Big 12 teams are ranked in the AP poll, though West Virginia did receive 26 votes, less than Wyoming, another Texas opponent, which currently sits No. 27.

In the Coaches Poll, the Longhorns dropped to No. 11 from No. 4 as the Sooners moved to No. 7 from No. 12.