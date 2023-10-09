Longhorns Daily News: Texas LB Anthony Hill named to ‘Midseason True Freshman All-American Team’

Despite the Texas Longhorns loss to the Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend, hope remains on the horizon for Texas fans. Among those beams of hope is true freshman linebacker Anthony Hill, who was recently named to On3’s “Midseason True Freshman All-American Team.”

From On3: “... [Hill] has made an early impact at Texas, making some key plays in big games early on, most notably the Alabama game where he really created a lot of issues for Alabama’s front as a pass-rusher. Hill has played off the edge, in space, has spied the quarterback, and has showed some high-level athleticism and just play speed along with physicality early on in his time with the Longhorns. He’s played 179 snaps and has registered three sacks thus far, and has shown some impressive sideline-to-sideline ability in pursuit. Linebacker’s a position where it can be a little hard to settle in and play true every-down linebacker early on in your career, but I think Texas has done a really good job of finding a role for Anthony Hill, similar to what we saw from Harold Perkins last year at LSU, just allowing his speed and athleticism to make an impact on their defense while playing a certain role. Anthony Hill was a highly decorated, touted prospect in the 2023 cycle. It was a big recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian, landing an in-state top prospect at a position where you don’t always see a ton of top, true linebackers come out of Texas. Texas was able to land him and he’s paying early dividends for the Longhorns. Anthony Hill ranked as a five-star prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings.”

