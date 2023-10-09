Five-star Florida S commit Xavier Filsaime receives offer from Texas

With just over two months left until the early signing period begins, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to McKinney safety Xavier Filsaime on Monday.

Late-cycle offers typically go out to late-rising prospect, but the 6’1, 180-pounder hardly fits that classification — Filsaime is a consensus five-star recruit ranked as the No. 30 player nationally and the No. 2 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Committed to Florida since April, Filsaime holds over 30 other offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. The Gators, however, received the only official visit so far from Filsaime back in early June.

The question for the Longhorns is whether Filsaime might consider staying closer to home and look past the late offer — getting him onto campus is likely a high priority for safeties coach Blake Gideon. If Filsaime visits, Texas perhaps has a chance for a late surge in his recruitment. A visit to the Cotton Bowl as a guest of the Longhorns for last Saturday’s game was a solid start.

The offer comes as the Longhorns look to add the first pure safety to the 2024 recruiting class, which currently stands at 18 pledges and ranks No. 16 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. The 16 other safeties with an offer from Texas are all committed to other schools, including Clemson pledge Corian Gipson and Texas A&M pledge Myles Davis, two possible flip candidates.