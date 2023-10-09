WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the bye week

Following a narrow loss in the Red River Rivalry, the No. 9 Texas Longhorns have an opportunity to pause, get healthy, and improve ahead of the final six weeks of the regular season.

In spite of the loss, the Longhorns’ 2023 goals are not completely gone. They need to win out to achieve them, but an opportunity to play for the conference title is still well within their grasp, as well as a marquee bowl matchup after the new year. Texas will need to improve on the things that plagued them against the Sooners if they want that to be the case, as well as hope to get some of their key pieces back following the bye week. That being said, the mission for Texas remains the same, take care of the next team on the schedule.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the media to kick off the team’s bye week.