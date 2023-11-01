Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Let’s celebrate Falcons RB Bijan Robinson’s first career rushing touchdown

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 11 carries for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown. Robinson managed to bounce back this week after unexpectedly leaving last weekend’s matchup.

bijan robinson just scored his first career rushing touchdown ‼️ pic.twitter.com/csnwtyWMD0 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 29, 2023

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Foreman, now a veteran with the Chicago Bears, is back in the saddle as a starter. He carried the rock 9 times for 34 yards, as well as 1 reception for just 2 yards.

The NFL promptly welcomes Foreman back to planet earth after a monster Week 7.

Roschon Johnson, RB: In his latest outing for the lowly Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 6 carries for 21 yards, as well as 3 receptions for a total of 10 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: A return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, Duverney had 3 punt returns that resulted in 31 yards on return offense overall for the wide receiver on the day.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Cleveland Browns wide receiver had 1 carry for -5 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: The Arizona Cardinals tight end had 1 reception for 8 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans. He recorded 2 carries for 1 yard and a touchdown, as well as 1 reception for 8 yards.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Poona Ford, DL: The Buffalo Bills defensive lineman had 2 tackles (1 solo) and 1 quarterback hurry.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 2 tackles and 1 quaterback hurry.

Charles Omenihu, DL: It was undoubtedly a huge week for the starting Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman. Omenihu notched 5 tackles (3 solo), 0.5 sacks, and 1 quarterback hurry.

Malcolm Roach, DL: Finally, it was a massive day for the big Roach. The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 3 tackles (1 solo.)

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day – and in Hicks fashion, one might say. That included 8 tackles (4 solo.) Hicks continues his rake across the world’s most talented American gridiron offensive players this season.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Miami Dolphins safety got the start over the weekend. It was an outing in which the secondary veteran racked up 6 tackles (4 solo) and 1 pass defended.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety 1 solo tackle.

Quandre Diggs, DB: Starting at safety, the Seattle Seahawks racked up an impressive outing over the weekend. Altogether, he accounted for 9 tackles (5 solo) on the day.

Brandon Jones, DB: The Miami Dolphins starting safety recorded 7 tackles (4 solo) and 1 pass defended.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had 5 punts on the afternoon for 274 yards, averaging about 45 yards per punt.

Cameron Dicker, K: Infamously known as “Dicker the Kicker,” the Los Angeles Chargers foot-man went 3-for-3, with 53 yards as his long. He also cleared 3-for-3 in PATs on the day.