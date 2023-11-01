 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reacts Survey: Grade Maalik Murphy’s performance vs BYU

By Kevin Knight and Cameron Parker
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

You’ll never know how a player will react in his first career start, even if it’s a former 5-star recruit. But despite an up-and-down performance, Maalik Murphy did his job and led the Longhorns to a 35-6 victory over BYU.

Murphy tossed for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns but also turned the ball over twice, including a fumble in the red zone.

How would you grade Murphy’s first career start at Texas?

He’ll get start No. 2 this Saturday against No. 23 Kansas State, with the Longhorns opening as a five-point favorite over the Wildcats. Give us your pick for the game!

