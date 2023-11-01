Reacts Survey: Grade Maalik Murphy’s performance vs BYU

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

You’ll never know how a player will react in his first career start, even if it’s a former 5-star recruit. But despite an up-and-down performance, Maalik Murphy did his job and led the Longhorns to a 35-6 victory over BYU.

Murphy tossed for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns but also turned the ball over twice, including a fumble in the red zone.

How would you grade Murphy’s first career start at Texas?

He’ll get start No. 2 this Saturday against No. 23 Kansas State, with the Longhorns opening as a five-point favorite over the Wildcats. Give us your pick for the game!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Y1UN3K/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later in the week for the results!