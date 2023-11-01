2025 four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis reveals top 5 schools

There is a new name to know on the Texas Longhorn recruiting front in the class of 2025. Steve Sarkisian and his staff has been taking a diligent, national approach to recruiting in 2024 and 2025 and it looks like they are starting to gain some traction with some elite prospects across the country.

Yesterday, 2025 Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Institute four star EDGE defender Zahir Mathis announced he has narrowed his list of contenders down to five and the Longhorns were among the few to make the cut for the 6’6, 225 pound defender.

BREAKING: Zahir Mathis has narrowed his list down to Ohio State, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State, & Tennessee



The top 50 player in the 2025 class breaks down his top five here: https://t.co/86GythEFpF pic.twitter.com/ghGxjasORP — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) October 31, 2023

Florida State, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee round out Mathis’ top five schools. Needless to say this will be a formidable recruitment with each school having solid track records of producing defensive talent.

Mathis is the number one ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports. He is also the 40th player overall in the country and the 5th ranked EDGE prospect.

The Longhorns recently enter the picture in this recruitment, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to get Mathis to campus in the future for an unofficial.

After a great conversation with @CoachK_FBCoach I am blessed to say I have received another offer from The University of Texas. @cy_woodland #Texastough pic.twitter.com/DqgpcdmkyI — Zahir Mathis (@ZahirMathis5) October 25, 2023

For Texas to jump into Mathis’ top group in such a short order, this recruitment bears watching moving forward. Will be interesting to see what kind of angle the Longhorns have as they pursue this elite talent from Philly.