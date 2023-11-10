How to watch No. 7 Texas vs. TCU: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns look to be closer to full strength as they head north up I-35 to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in another chance to gain a measure of revenge on their way out of the Big 12.

On Saturday, it seems like the Longhorns will have quarterback Quinn Ewers back in the fold, as they look to right some of the offensive struggles they’ve dealt with in his absence. Having Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones back at full strength will go a long way for the Longhorns’ offense as they try to avoid another second-half meltdown and right the wrongs of last year’s offense-optional matchup.

The Horned Frogs are a far cry from last year’s success, looking to supplant the Longhorns’ 2010 season on the list of worst post-championship appearances in NCAA history. TCU has been struggling with injuries a well, but unlike Texas, they will not have their starting quarterback in the backfield and instead will turn to Josh Hoover to try and take advantage of the vaunted Texas defense.

I’m back to picking the Longhorns over the Horned Frogs this week. As I said above, Ewers being back changes the math considerably. Texas should be able to establish the run against TCU and that will open things up for Ewers in the intermediate game

The versatility continued to show its importance after the loss of Ewers against Houston. In Maalik Murphy’s his first collegiate start the young quarterback played fine, but the defense and special teams won that game. Worthy broke the game open with a 71-yard punt return in the first quarter and the defense only allowed six points and 292 yards of total offense by BYU. Two sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and a 35–6 win over a two-loss team.

Injury report:

Senior CB Ryan Watts (hamstring)— probable

Senior S Jalen Catalon (leg) — available

Junior QB Quinn Ewers (shoulder) — available

Sophomore DE Ethan Burke (knee) — available

Sophomore OL Cole Hutson (knee) — available

How to watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 6:30 o.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 12.5-point favorites at DraftKings.*

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 56 degrees, wind ENE 6 mph, mostly clear

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.