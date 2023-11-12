No. 7 Texas opens as an eight-point favorite over Iowa State

On Sunday, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns opened as eight-point favorites when travel to Ames on Nov. 18 for a 7:00 p.m. Central kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium on FOX against the Iowa State Cyclones, according to DraftKings.*

It’s the 21st matchup in the all-time series between the Longhorns and the Cyclones and the 10th meeting between the two programs in Ames. Texas holds a 15-5 advantage, including 6-3 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Last year, the Horns came away with a 24-21 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium thanks to a forced fumble by safety Anthony Cook at the Texas 28-yard line recovered by linebacker Jaylan Ford as Iowa State was driving to take the lead.

The victory broke a three-game losing streak to the Cyclones after winning only two of the first 16 matchups with the Longhorns. Iowa State didn’t notch its first win in the series until 2010.

Texas is currently 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12 play following Saturday’s 29-26 victory over TCU while Iowa State is 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference after a 45-13 win over BYU in Provo.

