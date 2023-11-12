Four-star CB Wardell Mack flips from Florida to Texas

The Texas Longhorns needed to find some more defensive back talent in the 2024 class and they found it on Sunday via cornerback Wardell Mack, who was previously committed to the Florida Gators.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Wardell Mack tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Texas!



The 6’1 180 CB from Marrero, LA had been Committed to the Gators since August



Is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the ‘24 Class



“1000% committed” #HookEmhttps://t.co/XHc6cbhAyb pic.twitter.com/DRryWUitRP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 12, 2023

Mack, who made his pledge to the Gators in August, was a part of the crowded June visit window to Austin, also making trips to Gainesville and Tallahassee with the Florida State Seminoles. He was initially thought to be a Texas lean but made the choice for the Gators ahead of the 2023 season and had maintained his commitment until the flip announcement in November.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defender from Louisiana is the No. 129 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, but slots as high as No. 53 according to On3.com. Out of John Ehret High School, Mack is a two-way player in Louisiana Class 5A, logging snaps at defensive back, quarterback, and wide receiver as a part of the Patriots’ previous playoff runs and is coming off of a 41-7 win to open up the playoffs this year.

Mack becomes commitment No. 20 for the class of 2024, the highest-rated defensive back in the group and the second-highest defender overall behind Collin Simmons. The Texas class now ranks No. 9 nationally, ahead of Texas A&M, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.