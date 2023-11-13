Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M won’t admit Texas’ 2024 SEC move factored into HC Jimbo Fisher’s firing (but we all know it did)

As you might have heard by now, Texas A&M fired their very expensive head football coach, Jimbo Fisher, over the weekend. The move came ahead of the Texas Longhorns’ joining the SEC in 2024. In explaining Texas A&M’s thinking, Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork tip-toed his way around explaining that Texas and Oklahoma’s SEC introduction was a non-factor.

But let’s be real ... it was more than a non-factor.

“Here’s how I looked at it,” Bjork explained, according to On3. “Everything impacts the next year. But as we sit here, we finish the season hopefully strong. The transfer portal’s coming and going. Signing Day. A bowl game. Maybe we hire some new assistant coaches and do those kinds of changes,” Bjork began.

“I wasn’t confident in that plan, which then would have impacted the 2024 season. So it’s not about transition of SEC. It’s all about can we go through those next eight weeks and have the right plan and succeed in that environment? To build for [2024]? I didn’t see a pathway to then lead into 2024,” Bjork added.

Texas volleyball beat Cincinnati over the weekend.