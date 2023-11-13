2025 five-star RB Harlem Berry sets commitment date

The early signing period is rapidly approaching for the 2024 recruiting class and now it looks like there are going to be some fireworks come December to kick off things for the class of 2025.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, 2025 Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal School five-star running back Harlem Berry announced that he will be making his commitment on December 18th and will be choosing between the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, and Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns have been in the mix for Berry since offering him in October of 2022 and running backs coach Tashard Choice has been his shadow ever since. Choice has been recruiting the position at a very high level since arriving in Austin, but he is going to have hands full with this recruitment.

Texas has been faring extremely well in the state of Louisiana with high end recruits the last two cycles, but as things sit now LSU holds the only crystal ball pick from Steve Wiltfong on 247Sports. The Tigers have felt due to win one of these in-state battles for a super blue chip recruit, and it looks like things could be trending that direction with how things are currently sitting.

Berry burst onto the scene as a freshman and rushed for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns and then on top of that he is a two-time state champion in the 100-meter dash. When it comes to top-end speed at the position, you will be hard pressed to find another back who possesses better speed than Berry in the high school ranks.