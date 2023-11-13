WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Iowa State

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns continue their final march through the Big 12, sitting alone atop the conference with just two weeks to play and are in the driver’s seat for their postseason future.

After avoiding a pothole in Fort Worth, the Longhorns head to Ames for one final trip as a member of the conference, to take on an Iowa State Cyclones team that not only sits in a four-way tie for second place in the conference but would relish a chance to pull Texas into that mess and out of CFP contention. A year ago in Austin, Texas ended the three-game win streak that the Cyclones held over it, a run that included a lopsided game the last time the Longhorns visited Ames.

Iowa State, after starting the season 1-2, has battled back and sits 6-4 on the year, trying to work its way out of the mess at second place in the conference. A win over Texas would pull the Longhorns down into the tie atop the conference and position the Cyclones with a key head-to-head win over a common foe.

For Texas, going out with back-to-back wins over the Cyclones, without running back Jonathon Brooks, would require avoiding another second-half stinker and needing to hold off a late push from their opponent.