Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers is reportedly undecided on entering the 2024 NFL Draft

It remains unclear whether Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s according to recent reporting from Peter Thamel.
Sources: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to decide on whether to declare for the NFL Draft. There’s been early conversations about a potential return to Texas, but “there’s a long way to go.”— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 14, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sans Brooks, it’s time for Quinn Ewers to take over the Horns
Austin American-Statesman: Texas forward Trinity Byars breaks program’s all-time record
Austin American-Statesman: Latest bowl projections for Texas Longhorns
247Sports: Texas Football Notebook: CJ Baxter’s maturity, AD Mitchell’s championship attitude and more
247Sports: Morning Brew: Whittington and Worthy embody how Texas might have five-star culture to go with five-star talent
247Sports: Over 600 second-half pass yards in comebacks against Texas has Steve Sarkisian preaching defensive intensity
247Sports: Don’t discount Texas’ 9-1 season so far having an impact on A&M’s decision to pull the plug on Jimbo Fisher
Inside Texas: Coaching carousel carnage and Texas’ first SEC schedule
Inside Texas: Why is Texas so bad at protecting leads?
Inside Texas: Film Room: All 10 Xavier Worthy catches versus TCU
Inside Texas: On Texas Football’s Lunch with the Coach: Short-yardage issues have to be fixed, Whittington has to get his touches
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian on the Longhorns win over TCU, Jonathon Brooks, and the race to Arlington
Texas 29, TCU 26: Evaluating the four areas of emphasis for the Longhorns defense
Steve Sarkisian explains why he didn’t like the timing of Jimbo Fisher’s termination
Spotlight turns to Texas RB CJ Baxter and company following Jonathon Brooks injury
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Iowa State
2025 five-star RB Harlem Berry sets commitment date
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas Tech commit Jacob Ponton talks latest with Longhorns
Inside Texas: Texas A&M commit to make official visit to Texas
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed evaluation of 2025 DB Javion Holiday
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Texas chasing third straight Top 5 class
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Want Big 12 football chaos? Cheer for Iowa State to upset Texas
247Sports: Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft QB landscape: Who’s QB1?
Frogs O’ War: MMQB: So close
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU receiving votes in Week 2 AP Poll
The Smoking Musket: The good, the bad, and the really ugly of our last Big 12 loss to Oklahoma
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Things We Learned: BYU
Bring On The Cats: K-State outruns Jackrabbits, 91-68
Rock Chalk Talk: Bean or Ballard likely to start against K-State
Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of Texas Tech
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Ken Dorsey didn’t deserve to be Bills’ fall guy
SB Nation: Patrick Mahomes wears same unwashed underwear every game for 7 years, and we have questions
SB Nation: Denver Broncos shock the Buffalo Bills in funniest ending of the NFL season
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball takes on UT-Arlington tonight at 7pm Central.
see y'all later for decades night ✌️https://t.co/OrsJwfb0b5#HookEm pic.twitter.com/USKAka9z27— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 14, 2023
Loading comments...