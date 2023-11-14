Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers is reportedly undecided on entering the 2024 NFL Draft

It remains unclear whether Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s according to recent reporting from Peter Thamel.

Sources: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to decide on whether to declare for the NFL Draft. There’s been early conversations about a potential return to Texas, but “there’s a long way to go.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 14, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sans Brooks, it’s time for Quinn Ewers to take over the Horns

Austin American-Statesman: Texas forward Trinity Byars breaks program’s all-time record

Austin American-Statesman: Latest bowl projections for Texas Longhorns

247Sports: Texas Football Notebook: CJ Baxter’s maturity, AD Mitchell’s championship attitude and more

247Sports: Morning Brew: Whittington and Worthy embody how Texas might have five-star culture to go with five-star talent

247Sports: Over 600 second-half pass yards in comebacks against Texas has Steve Sarkisian preaching defensive intensity

247Sports: Don’t discount Texas’ 9-1 season so far having an impact on A&M’s decision to pull the plug on Jimbo Fisher

Inside Texas: Coaching carousel carnage and Texas’ first SEC schedule

Inside Texas: Why is Texas so bad at protecting leads?

Inside Texas: Film Room: All 10 Xavier Worthy catches versus TCU

Inside Texas: On Texas Football’s Lunch with the Coach: Short-yardage issues have to be fixed, Whittington has to get his touches

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Steve Sarkisian on the Longhorns win over TCU, Jonathon Brooks, and the race to Arlington

Texas 29, TCU 26: Evaluating the four areas of emphasis for the Longhorns defense

Steve Sarkisian explains why he didn’t like the timing of Jimbo Fisher’s termination

Spotlight turns to Texas RB CJ Baxter and company following Jonathon Brooks injury

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Iowa State

2025 five-star RB Harlem Berry sets commitment date

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas Tech commit Jacob Ponton talks latest with Longhorns

Inside Texas: Texas A&M commit to make official visit to Texas

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed evaluation of 2025 DB Javion Holiday

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Texas chasing third straight Top 5 class

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Want Big 12 football chaos? Cheer for Iowa State to upset Texas

247Sports: Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft QB landscape: Who’s QB1?

Frogs O’ War: MMQB: So close

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU receiving votes in Week 2 AP Poll

The Smoking Musket: The good, the bad, and the really ugly of our last Big 12 loss to Oklahoma

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Things We Learned: BYU

Bring On The Cats: K-State outruns Jackrabbits, 91-68

Rock Chalk Talk: Bean or Ballard likely to start against K-State

Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of Texas Tech

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND