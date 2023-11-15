Longhorns Daily News: Joel Klatt: Alabama making the CFP over Texas ‘is patently absurd’

You hear it. We hear it. It’s the voices, increasingly in chorus, claiming that Alabama should qualify for the College Football Playoff over the Texas Longhorns – the only team to beat the Crimson Tide this season.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is having none of it.

“You can hear the drumbeat,” Klatt said earlier this week, per On3. “You hear it every Saturday. You see it on social media. You heard it last night as the rankings (were) released. You hear this drumbeat for a 12-1 Alabama that it’s like well, it’s different and they’re so much better now. And hey, if they beat No. 1 Georgia and they end that win streak, and so now you’re sitting there, Florida State remains undefeated, the Big Ten champ remains undefeated, Oregon goes 12-1 or Washington goes undefeated and Bama beats Georgia.”

Klatt added, “Guess what? There are going to be a lot of voices, not mine, but a lot of voices spewing the propaganda that Bama deserves to be in the playoff over Texas, which is patently absurd.”

Texas volleyball takes on Iowa State tonight at 6pm Central.