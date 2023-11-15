Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Falcons learn that when you hand RB Bijan Robinson the ball, good things happen

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break down the most recent performances of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 22 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, as well as 1 reception for 11 yards. Throughout his rookie season, Robinson’s usage has been up and down the further Atlanta gets down the regular season stretch. For now, it remains up.

Bijan Robinson in Week 10:



22 carries

95 yards

1 TD



Finally got to see him unleashed pic.twitter.com/E8X1x9oHOB — Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) November 13, 2023

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Foreman, now a veteran with the Chicago Bears, is back in the saddle as a starter. He carried the rock 21 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also grabbed 2 receptions for 12 yards. Foreman has mostly come alive again since a monster outing earlier this season.

Roschon Johnson, RB: In his latest outing for the lowly Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 5 carries for 18 yards. He also grabbed 4 receptions for 44 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: A return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, Duverney had 2 punt returns that resulted in 12 yards on return offense, 2 kickoff returns for 30 yards, and 1 fumble recovery.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR: The Denver Broncos wide receiver grabbed 1 reception for 14 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: The Arizona Cardinals tight end had 2 receptions for 13 yards.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Malcolm Roach, DL: Finally, it was another massive day for the big Roach. The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 5 tackles (3 solo), as well as 1 pass defended.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day – and in Hicks fashion, one might say. That included 7 tackles (3 solo) and 1 tackle for loss. Feared by offensive coordinators far and wide – by any opposing offensive personnel, really – Hicks continues his rake across the world’s most talented American gridiron players.

Quandre Diggs, DB: Starting at safety, the Seattle Seahawks racked up an impressive outing over the weekend. Altogether, he accounted for 2 tackles (1 solo) on the day.

PJ Locke, DB: The Denver Broncos starting safety notched 2 tackles (1 solo.)

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had 4 punts on the afternoon for 181 yards, averaging about 44 yards per punt.

Cameron Dicker, K: Infamously known as “Dicker the Kicker,” the Los Angeles Chargers foot-man went 1-for-1, with 48 yards as his long. He also cleared 5-for-5 in PATs on the day.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the Longhorn legend and clutch-guy member of the Baltimore Ravens went 1-for-2 on fields goals, with a 37-yarder as his long, and 4-for-4 in PATs.