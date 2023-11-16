Longhorns Daily News: Texas volleyball earns a seventh consecutive Big 12 title

As the Texas Longhorns have accomplished the previous six seasons, the volleyball squad clinched their seventh consecutive Big 12 title last night following a win over Iowa State.
Call us Champs. Again. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/sbl65Jf7YG— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 16, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Three observations from the Texas men’s basketball team’s win over Rice
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Auburn aims to extend his 11 straight field goal streak
Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 7 Longhorns win at Iowa State to stay in CFP conversation?
247Sports: The Insider: The latest on Quinn Ewers’ future and how it affects the Texas quarterback room
Inside Texas: Texas needs to give Iowa State the Alabama treatment
Inside Texas: Texas vs. Iowa State will be determined on the headsets, plus a familiar face an option at Texas A&M?
Inside Texas: Four Point Play: Longhorns shoot the lights out, but turnovers are a theme in the young season
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 19 Texas vs. Rice final score: Longhorns blow out Owls in 80-64 victory
No. 19 Texas 80, Rice 64: Three takeaways for the Longhorns
No. 19 Texas vs. Rice gamethread
No. 1 SG Tre Johnson signs with Texas
Rodney Terry on Tre Johnson: ‘He’s one of the best guards I’ve seen in the state of Texas’
Big moments, bigger heart: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell’s path from Athens to Austin
Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Falcons learn that when you hand RB Bijan Robinson the ball, good things happen
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Horns247 VIP recruiting chat
Inside Texas: Thurday morning recruiting intel: DL, LB, OL and DB
Inside Texas: 2024 Texas Longhorns commits in the playoffs
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Can Texas make Iowa State regret its well-earned pregame trash talk?
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 right to change tiebreaker, but the timing fuels conspiracies
Dallas Morning News: Big 12 tags in WWE as collaboration partner for football title game at AT&T Stadium
247Sports: The 10 highest-rated high school recruits on Iowa State’s 2023 roster
Inside Texas: 2023 Iowa State Cyclones football preview
Black & Gold Banneret: UCF’s blowout of Oklahoma State draws 1.21 million on ESPN
Vanquish The Foe: BYU blasts Southeastern Louisiana in dominating win
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Stephen A. Smith giving sex advice is something I never knew I needed
SB Nation: Travis Kelce’s old tweets are the most adorable thing ever
SB Nation: Marathon runner suspended for taking car ride during race
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
