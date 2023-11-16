Longhorns Daily News: Texas volleyball earns a seventh consecutive Big 12 title

As the Texas Longhorns have accomplished the previous six seasons, the volleyball squad clinched their seventh consecutive Big 12 title last night following a win over Iowa State.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Three observations from the Texas men’s basketball team’s win over Rice

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Auburn aims to extend his 11 straight field goal streak

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 7 Longhorns win at Iowa State to stay in CFP conversation?

247Sports: The Insider: The latest on Quinn Ewers’ future and how it affects the Texas quarterback room

Inside Texas: Texas needs to give Iowa State the Alabama treatment

Inside Texas: Texas vs. Iowa State will be determined on the headsets, plus a familiar face an option at Texas A&M?

Inside Texas: Four Point Play: Longhorns shoot the lights out, but turnovers are a theme in the young season

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 19 Texas vs. Rice final score: Longhorns blow out Owls in 80-64 victory

No. 19 Texas 80, Rice 64: Three takeaways for the Longhorns

No. 19 Texas vs. Rice gamethread

No. 1 SG Tre Johnson signs with Texas

Rodney Terry on Tre Johnson: ‘He’s one of the best guards I’ve seen in the state of Texas’

Big moments, bigger heart: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell’s path from Athens to Austin

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Falcons learn that when you hand RB Bijan Robinson the ball, good things happen

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Horns247 VIP recruiting chat

Inside Texas: Thurday morning recruiting intel: DL, LB, OL and DB

Inside Texas: 2024 Texas Longhorns commits in the playoffs

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Can Texas make Iowa State regret its well-earned pregame trash talk?

Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 right to change tiebreaker, but the timing fuels conspiracies

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 tags in WWE as collaboration partner for football title game at AT&T Stadium

247Sports: The 10 highest-rated high school recruits on Iowa State’s 2023 roster

Inside Texas: 2023 Iowa State Cyclones football preview

Black & Gold Banneret: UCF’s blowout of Oklahoma State draws 1.21 million on ESPN

Vanquish The Foe: BYU blasts Southeastern Louisiana in dominating win

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Stephen A. Smith giving sex advice is something I never knew I needed

SB Nation: Travis Kelce’s old tweets are the most adorable thing ever

SB Nation: Marathon runner suspended for taking car ride during race

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND