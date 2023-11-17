Longhorns Daily News: T’Vondre Sweat, Jaylan Ford, Jahdae Barron among the six Texas players to receive Senior Bowl invites

Six Texas Longhorns have received invites to this season’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.
That includes:
- OT Christian Jones
- DT Byron Murphy
- DT Alfred Collins
- DT T’Vondre Sweat
- LB Jaylan Ford
- DB Jahdae Barron
Texas at Iowa State
Saturday, Nov. 18 | 7:00 PM CT
Ames, Iowa
Austin American-Statesman: No. 7 Texas heads to hostile Iowa State with plenty on the line
Austin American-Statesman: How Texas assistant coaches salaries ranked nationally in 2023
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Unbeaten Longhorns building a strong identity
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas senior O’Neal is a champion on, off volleyball court
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: What’s most concerning about how Jonathon Brooks’ injury is going to affect Texas?
247Sports: Morning Brew: Life without Jonathon Brooks begins Saturday at Iowa State
Inside Texas: Team notes as Texas prepares to face Iowa State on the road
Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Texas vs. Iowa State storylines, players to watch, predictions, and more
Inside Texas: It’s okay to stop and smell the roses and enjoy a 9-1 team
No. 7 Texas at Iowa State advanced stats preview
Steve Sarkisian has a simple plan to combat sign stealing
Analyzing the bad habit Texas has of losing 20-point leads
Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest on 2024 targets, flip candidates, and more
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian can recruit in different ways, but the results have been the same every time
Inside Texas: Texas building with rising 2026 DL Tiki Hola
Dallas Morning News: Big 12 championship race: Tiebreaker clarification benefits Oklahoma St. over OU, K-State
Dallas Morning News: Big 12 tags in WWE as collaboration partner for football title game at AT&T Stadium
247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: Texas heads to Iowa State for a final Big 12 road contest
Frogs O’ War: Keys to Victory: TCU vs Baylor
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Preview: Texas
Black & Gold Banneret: Knights reduce the Titans to a memory, 72-44
Vanquish The Foe: BYU Enemy Scouting Report: Oklahoma Sooners
SB Nation: Joe Burrow’s wrist injury is full of conspiracies with one simple truth
SB Nation: Jimmy Butler is changing the game by focusing on everything else
SB Nation: Russell Westbrook is making another big sacrifice for the Clippers
- Texas volleyball takes on UCF tomorrow at 1pm Central.
- Texas women’s basketball takes on Louisiana Tech on Sunday at 2pm Central.
