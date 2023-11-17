Longhorns Daily News: T’Vondre Sweat, Jaylan Ford, Jahdae Barron among the six Texas players to receive Senior Bowl invites

Six Texas Longhorns have received invites to this season’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

That includes:

OT Christian Jones

DT Byron Murphy

DT Alfred Collins

DT T’Vondre Sweat

LB Jaylan Ford

DB Jahdae Barron

You already know where to watch them and others this weekend.

The mission continues



Texas at Iowa State

Saturday, Nov. 18 | 7:00 PM CT

Ames, Iowa

FOX pic.twitter.com/ZTh3jAu4te — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 14, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: No. 7 Texas heads to hostile Iowa State with plenty on the line

Austin American-Statesman: How Texas assistant coaches salaries ranked nationally in 2023

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Unbeaten Longhorns building a strong identity

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas senior O’Neal is a champion on, off volleyball court

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: What’s most concerning about how Jonathon Brooks’ injury is going to affect Texas?

247Sports: Morning Brew: Life without Jonathon Brooks begins Saturday at Iowa State

Inside Texas: Team notes as Texas prepares to face Iowa State on the road

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Texas vs. Iowa State storylines, players to watch, predictions, and more

Inside Texas: It’s okay to stop and smell the roses and enjoy a 9-1 team

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 7 Texas at Iowa State advanced stats preview

Steve Sarkisian has a simple plan to combat sign stealing

Analyzing the bad habit Texas has of losing 20-point leads

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest on 2024 targets, flip candidates, and more

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian can recruit in different ways, but the results have been the same every time

Inside Texas: Texas building with rising 2026 DL Tiki Hola

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 championship race: Tiebreaker clarification benefits Oklahoma St. over OU, K-State

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 tags in WWE as collaboration partner for football title game at AT&T Stadium

247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: Texas heads to Iowa State for a final Big 12 road contest

Frogs O’ War: Keys to Victory: TCU vs Baylor

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Preview: Texas

Black & Gold Banneret: Knights reduce the Titans to a memory, 72-44

Vanquish The Foe: BYU Enemy Scouting Report: Oklahoma Sooners

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball takes on UCF tomorrow at 1pm Central.

Texas women’s basketball takes on Louisiana Tech on Sunday at 2pm Central.