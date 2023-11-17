 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: T’Vondre Sweat, Jaylan Ford, Jahdae Barron among the six Texas players to receive Senior Bowl invites

Plus: Busy weekend Texas women’s athletics

By Xander Peters
Six Texas Longhorns have received invites to this season’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

That includes:

  • OT Christian Jones
  • DT Byron Murphy
  • DT Alfred Collins
  • DT T’Vondre Sweat
  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • DB Jahdae Barron

You already know where to watch them and others this weekend.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: No. 7 Texas heads to hostile Iowa State with plenty on the line

Austin American-Statesman: How Texas assistant coaches salaries ranked nationally in 2023

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Unbeaten Longhorns building a strong identity

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas senior O’Neal is a champion on, off volleyball court

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: What’s most concerning about how Jonathon Brooks’ injury is going to affect Texas?

247Sports: Morning Brew: Life without Jonathon Brooks begins Saturday at Iowa State

Inside Texas: Team notes as Texas prepares to face Iowa State on the road

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Texas vs. Iowa State storylines, players to watch, predictions, and more

Inside Texas: It’s okay to stop and smell the roses and enjoy a 9-1 team

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 7 Texas at Iowa State advanced stats preview

Steve Sarkisian has a simple plan to combat sign stealing

Analyzing the bad habit Texas has of losing 20-point leads

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest on 2024 targets, flip candidates, and more

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian can recruit in different ways, but the results have been the same every time

Inside Texas: Texas building with rising 2026 DL Tiki Hola

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 championship race: Tiebreaker clarification benefits Oklahoma St. over OU, K-State

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 tags in WWE as collaboration partner for football title game at AT&T Stadium

247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: Texas heads to Iowa State for a final Big 12 road contest

Frogs O’ War: Keys to Victory: TCU vs Baylor

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Preview: Texas

Black & Gold Banneret: Knights reduce the Titans to a memory, 72-44

Vanquish The Foe: BYU Enemy Scouting Report: Oklahoma Sooners

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Joe Burrow’s wrist injury is full of conspiracies with one simple truth

SB Nation: Jimmy Butler is changing the game by focusing on everything else

SB Nation: Russell Westbrook is making another big sacrifice for the Clippers

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Texas volleyball takes on UCF tomorrow at 1pm Central.
  • Texas women’s basketball takes on Louisiana Tech on Sunday at 2pm Central.

