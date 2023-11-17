How to watch No. 7 Texas vs. Iowa State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are returning to the site where many believe the culture changed.

Two seasons ago, the Longhorns went to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the midst of a losing streak and were on the wrong end of a 23-point blowout. Following the game, in response to players laughing on the team bus, defensive line coach Bo Davis delivered an extended, profane-ridden monologue, a portion of which was recorded and posted on the internet. The post went viral, with a myriad of different reactions and discussions about the delivery of the message to the team.

While the remainder of that season wouldn’t show results, Texas players took the message to heart — some by improving their play and some by finding a new place to play football.

Two years later, Texas is faced with an opportunity to finish rewriting the narrative about Texas football, while clinching a spot in the conference championship game and keeping themselves alive for a CFP berth.

“We had really poor tackling on defense and didn’t leverage the ball very well. We couldn’t sustain drives offensively. We were giving up chunk plays defensively and they were scoring quickly. And then we didn’t operate very well on special teams,” said Sarkisian. “We did things out of character and so we have to do a better job of keeping our mental intensity, our focus, and continuing to play the brand and style of football that got us that lead.”

Some strengths of this Cyclone team are their stable of three efficient running backs, the best offensive line in the Big 12 that has allowed the seventh-fewest sacks in the nation, a defense that leads the Big 12 in total defense, and a rookie quarterback who has surprising poise and accuracy for his age as a young signal caller.

Injury report:

Junior RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) — out for the season

How to watch:

TV: FOX

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: FoxSports.com

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings.*

Weather: Clear, 44 degrees, wind W 3mph

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.